Anita Hassanandani to have work-cum-celebration with husband Rohit Reddy

The couple's pals, Karan Patel and Ekta Kapoor, will also be joining the celebrations



Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani wings her way to London for the shoot of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It will be a work-cum-celebration trip for the actor.

Hubby Rohit Reddy turns a year older on March 22. She is keen to make it special and has planned a host of suprises for him. The couple's pals, Karan Patel and Ekta Kapoor, will also be joining the celebrations.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates