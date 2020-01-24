Anita Hassanandani to make a comeback in Naagin 4; Ekta Kapoor gives her a grand welcome

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural television serial Naagin 4 is one of the most popular television show of the country. The popular series, now into its fourth season showcases the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake trying to extract revenge from humans. The show starring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria is doing quite well in terms of TRPs. The popular show will now see the entry of television actress Anita Hassanandani. For Anita, Naagin is her second home. She had played the popular character of naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3. She was associated with the show for over a year.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to welcome her. Sharing a short-but-cute boomerang video on social media, Ekta wrote, "Guess who is back in #nagin !...#nagin-bhagyakazehreelakhel!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ErkâÂ¤ï¸Ârek (@ektaravikapoor) onJan 23, 2020 at 6:58am PST

Anita has earlier featured in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita was last seen showcasing her dancing skills with her partner Rohit Reddy in Nach Baliye 9.

Ekta Kapoor, during the launch of her another show had said that working on Naagin was fun for her. She said, "As an individual, we all have different sides to our personality. We talk differently with our parents from when we are with our friends, or lovers or when we talk to ourselves. That is how it works with different kinds of storytelling, too. I have had as much fun making ‘Naagin' -- especially the Panchmukhi Naagin."

