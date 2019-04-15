Anita Hassanandani turns a year older; Divyanka, Surbhi Jyoti, others celebrate; see pics

television

Anita Hassanandani celebrated her 38th birthday on April 14, and husband Rohit Reddy held a surprise birthday bash for his lady love

Anita Hassanandani Reddy with friends/picture courtesy: Rohit Reddy's Instagram account

Anita Hassanandani Reddy, who is currently a part of the most popular television show Naagin 3, celebrated her birthday on April 14. The actress was surprised with a huge birthday bash by her hotelier husband Rohit Reddy, and it was attended by all the close friends from the television industry.

From Divyanka Tripathi to Mudassar Shaikh, a lot of popular telly faces attended the celebration. The actors kept on sharing pictures on social media from the celebratory night. Rohit, Anita Hassanandani's husband shared multiple pictures and captioned it: "What a fun night it turned out to be! Thank you everyone for turning up and making it special for @anitahassanandani [sic]"

Anita Hassanandani's girl gang also shared a few pictures from the evening, and all the girls looked pretty with their fun-filled party mode!

Nia Sharma, who was also a part of Naagin 3, shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Happiest Birthday @anitahassanandani and I shall always be present at all your parties coz I love youuuuu and @rohitreddygoa bothhhh thanks for the fun night. [sic]

Co-star turned BFF, Surbhi Jyoti couldn't stop praising the birthday girl on the picture sharing platform. The actress wished the birthday girl in the cutest way ever: "Happiest birthday Gorgeous. You are beautiful inside out. Be the way you are. Wishing you all the happiness in the world. Lots of love [sic]"

Well, this one of a kind party looks no less than a ball.

