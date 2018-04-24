Search

Anita Hassanandani: TV more secure than Bollywood

Apr 24, 2018, 08:30 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham

With Galti Se Mis-Tech marking her web debut, Anita Hassanandani on exploring different mediums in a 20-year career

Anita Hassanandani
Anita Hassanandani

A successful run in television and a not-so-inspiring stint in movies behind her, Anita Hassanandani has finally given in to the lure of the digital medium. The actor will star in ALT Balaji's Galti Se Mis-Tech, a series that offers a humorous take on love in the age of technology. In a chat with mid-day, she talks about jumping on the digital bandwagon and why television remains her first love.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What took you long to foray into the web space?
I was busy doing TV shows and was pressed for time. Secondly, nothing great was offered to me. I've been thinking about acting in a digital series for a while. The quirky storyline of Galti Se Mis-Tech appealed to me. It was the perfect opportunity to start my web journey.

Did it get awkward to romance Rithvik Dhanjani on screen?
Rithvik and I are good friends. We wanted to keep the show as real as possible; we brought our real-life equation to the table. I'm glad he is my co-star. Our familiarity helped build the chemistry.

Do you believe that lifelong relationships can be formed on social media?
It has worked out for some people I know. But I'm too old for all this. Having said that, Rohit [Reddy, husband] pursued me on Facebook. So, you can say that social media did have a small role in our relationship.

Which medium is more creatively satisfying - television or web?
The medium has never been an issue. Be it films, TV or web - they satisfy me all the same. Ultimately, it is the role that matters. Sure, foraying into the web space implies targeting a different audience.

You've been part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein [YHM] for five years. Does it get monotonous?
Even when I was doing Kavvyanjali, it got boring after a point. Shagun [her character in YHM] has an interesting graph. My character has been swinging between positive and negative; it has a lot of variation, so I am far from getting bored.

Do you miss Bollywood?
I am not going to lie about it. I have never been offered anything exciting in films. Television is more secure. I've been doing this since I was 16 and I'm happy in this space.

Also View Photos: Anita Hassanandani looks gorgeous in this photo shoot

Anita Hassanandani looks gorgeous in this photo shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

anita hassanandanirithvik dhanjanitelevision news