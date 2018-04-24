Anita Hassanandani: TV more secure than Bollywood

With Galti Se Mis-Tech marking her web debut, Anita Hassanandani on exploring different mediums in a 20-year career



Anita Hassanandani

A successful run in television and a not-so-inspiring stint in movies behind her, Anita Hassanandani has finally given in to the lure of the digital medium. The actor will star in ALT Balaji's Galti Se Mis-Tech, a series that offers a humorous take on love in the age of technology. In a chat with mid-day, she talks about jumping on the digital bandwagon and why television remains her first love.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What took you long to foray into the web space?

I was busy doing TV shows and was pressed for time. Secondly, nothing great was offered to me. I've been thinking about acting in a digital series for a while. The quirky storyline of Galti Se Mis-Tech appealed to me. It was the perfect opportunity to start my web journey.

Did it get awkward to romance Rithvik Dhanjani on screen?

Rithvik and I are good friends. We wanted to keep the show as real as possible; we brought our real-life equation to the table. I'm glad he is my co-star. Our familiarity helped build the chemistry.

Do you believe that lifelong relationships can be formed on social media?

It has worked out for some people I know. But I'm too old for all this. Having said that, Rohit [Reddy, husband] pursued me on Facebook. So, you can say that social media did have a small role in our relationship.

Which medium is more creatively satisfying - television or web?

The medium has never been an issue. Be it films, TV or web - they satisfy me all the same. Ultimately, it is the role that matters. Sure, foraying into the web space implies targeting a different audience.

You've been part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein [YHM] for five years. Does it get monotonous?

Even when I was doing Kavvyanjali, it got boring after a point. Shagun [her character in YHM] has an interesting graph. My character has been swinging between positive and negative; it has a lot of variation, so I am far from getting bored.

Do you miss Bollywood?

I am not going to lie about it. I have never been offered anything exciting in films. Television is more secure. I've been doing this since I was 16 and I'm happy in this space.

Also View Photos: Anita Hassanandani looks gorgeous in this photo shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates