Anjum Rajabali: Shah Rukh Khan will bring his own maturity to Rakesh Sharma biopic's script

bollywood

Before Rakesh Sharma biopic 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' rolls in February, writer Anjum Rajabali on Shah Rukh stepping into Aamir Khan's shoes for lead

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

While the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma was conceived with Aamir Khan in mind, the actor had to let go of the project due to his busy date diary. The superstar showed that his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan had no place for competition when he graciously passed on the script of Saare Jahan Se Achha to the latter.

Writer Anjum Rajabali revealed that Shah Rukh would be a natural fit for the role, bringing his own brand of charm to the story of the real-life hero. "Shah Rukh came on board after a few days of discussion. I'm sure he will bring his own maturity to the script and the character."



Anjum Rajabali

The famed writer added that though Aamir played a role in arranging the meeting with Shah Rukh, getting a nod from the superstar was no mean feat. "When Aamir called Shah Rukh, he agreed to meet us, but that didn't imply that he was doing the film. We gave him a three-hour narration during which he asked a few questions. It was only when he was content with the answers that he came on board," he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Cinestaan India Storytellers Contest. He added that the Mahesh Mathai-directed venture will roll in February.

After Ghulam (1998), Rajabali was keen on reuniting with Aamir for the space drama. "Aamir and I had discussed the film in detail. But unfortunately, he was consumed by Mahabharata. Let's hope we work again in the future."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates