Ankita Bhargava holidays in Russia without husband Karan Patel; See pics

Ankita Bhargava, who unfortunately went through a miscarriage in June, took off to Russia. Her social media posts will surely leave you with envy!

Ankita Bhargava

Karan Patel's favourite holiday destination may be London, but wife Ankita Bhargava doesn't share the thought. So, she took off on a vacation to Russia sans husband.

Ankita Bhargava was in Russia, last week. The actress has also posted a lot of images, which are worth envy! "I have wanted to come here for long," says Bhargava.

Check out some pictures from Ankita's Russia trip:

Talking to mid-day, when asked Karan Patel the most romantic thing he did for Ankita, he said, "I am pathetic when it comes to romance. Ankita is my best friend. We understand each other without having to verbalise our thoughts — she knows exactly how to handle me when I am irked. I know how not to rub her the wrong way. She makes me want to come back home. I used to party and drink, seven days a week, but now it happens only once a week. I have become more health conscious thanks to her. She makes me a better person."

The couple braved an unfortunate miscarriage, recently. Talking about the same, he said, "We are in a positive state of mind. We want to start a family and are already planning for it. The incident is behind us. It's a film that didn't release, but the show must go on."

