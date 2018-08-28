Karan Patel: I never doubted Ekta Kapoor's instinct

television

As Yeh Hai Mohabbatein crosses 1,500 episodes, Karan Patel credits Ekta Kapoor's vision, show's connect with masses for success

Karan Patel. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

When you signed Yeh Hai Mohabbatein [YHM], did you imagine that it would become a hit?

I never doubted Ekta's [Kapoor, producer] instinct. This was the first time that she was doing an adaptation of a novel. It was new for me, especially since it marked my comeback to television after three years. We have now crossed 1540-odd episodes.

Having played Raman for five years, does it get repetitive?

There are times when I think, 'How much more can I explore Raman as a character?' But I have made the part my own by infusing my personal traits into him. I try to make Raman relatable to viewers. We don't use stereotypical lines either, we use Hinglish on the show.

If you could bring something new to the role, what would it be?

I think being schizophrenic will make the character interesting. The audience has seen Raman as angry, emotional and romantic, but this [playing schizophrenic] could bring about a 180-degree change to his character.

Do you get tired of the typical romantic sequences?

That's the unique aspect of YHM — after every filmi scene, we snap back to reality. But romance is what sells at the end of the day, and people love watching it, especially since Divyanka [Tripathi] and I have great on-screen chemistry.



Recently, Abhishek Verma exited the show. It must be hard to see co-stars leave.

Personally, it was difficult to accept that Abhishek is not part of the show anymore. But I'm glad that YHM brought him recognition. Our equation remains unchanged — he still comes home five days a week. With regards to the team, I don't want the set-up to ever change — be it the creatives or the cast. We've been working together for so long that we're extremely attached to each other.



Ekta Kapoor

How do you deal with creative disagreements on set?

I have had lot of creative hiccups on set with Ekta and the creatives. There are times when I am not convinced about something and make the team see my point of view, and vice versa. We always talk it out. Eventually, everyone wants what is best for the show.

Coming to your personal life, what's the most romantic thing you have done for Ankita [wife]?

I am pathetic when it comes to romance. Ankita is my best friend. We understand each other without having to verbalise our thoughts — she knows exactly how to handle me when I am irked. I know how not to rub her the wrong way.

How has she changed your life?

She makes me want to come back home. I used to party and drink, seven days a week, but now it happens only once a week. I have become more health conscious thanks to her. She makes me a better person.

You two braved an unfortunate miscarriage. What's the next step?

We are in a positive state of mind. We want to start a family and are already planning for it. The incident is behind us. It's a film that didn't release, but the show must go on.

