Ekta Kapoor shares a heart touching monologue by Jeetendra for Home!

Home stars maven actors like Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahani in pivotal roles

Ekta Kapoor

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took her social media sharing a heart touching monologue which features Jeetendra.

The 1-minute long monologue showcases Jeetendra taking a trip down the memory lane by visiting his first ever house in Mumbai. The veteran actor goes all emotional as he was seen reminiscing his first home.

Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter sharing the video captioning, "My hero my dad my HOME ! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls #MyHOME ! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji

My hero my dad my HOME ! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls #MyHOME ! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/tC3QNBcMDB — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 24, 2018

ALTBalaji's upcoming series 'Home' dwells upon the story of a family struggling to fight for their home stuck into the corrupt hands of the builders.

Habib Faisal who presented the story of a middle-class family with his debut film 'Do Dooni Chaar' will be exploring the genre yet again.

The series is sure to resonate with every Indian who dreams to have their own shelter and is loosely based on the true events revolving around the story about a housing society where families lost their homes due to misconduct of the builder.

The 12 episode show will be streaming on the ALTBalaji app and the website from 29th August.

