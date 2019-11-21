Ankita Konwar has a cute reaction as hubby Milind Soman tries his hand at the Bihu Dance
Milind Soman tries his hand at the Bihu dance and wife Ankita Konwar has an amusing and cute reaction
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are perfect examples of true love. The couple has inspired a lot of people to follow their heart and the true essence of love. But the couple hasn't restricted itself to posting intimate pictures and passionate videos on their respective social media accounts. There's a lot more that's slowly and gradually being discovered.
We all know Konwar is from Assam, and any husband would try his best to learn the traditions of his wife's culture. And that's exactly what happened recently. Milind Soman tried his hand at the Bihu Dance, a part of the Assamese Culture, and wife Konwar had a rather cute and amusing reaction.
She took to her Instagram account and wrote- "The time when Milind Soman tried Bihu [sic]", followed by a smiling emoji. Have a look right here:
Soman and Konwar tied the knot in Alibaug in April 2018 in the presence of close friends and family members. Given Soman is a fitness enthusiast and has been hailed as the Indian Iron Man, he has ensured he makes his wife as rough and tough as him. And one of her posts is proof, where they both participated in back to back hill runs. Take a look:
Today was the 4th day of back to back hill runs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (including the travels from Guwahati-Mumbai-Pune-Lonavala-Mumbai) Inclines are just soo much fun! Especially with #theultrahusband ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Did you run today? . . #hillrunning #runnersofinstagram #runningcouple #workoutwednesday #instagram #instagood
Our favourite picture of the couple is the one where they both can be seen celebrating Halloween and are dressed in the make-up of the iconic character of Joker. Have a look in case you missed the post:
No matter how insane you maybe, there is always someone to complete the insanity. This is us, Halloween or no Halloween ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . #happyhalloween #sanityinsanity #instamood #fridayvibes #fridayfeels #fridayfaces #harleyquinn #joker #togetherforever #couplegram #mypuddin ðÂÂÂÂ¸ @imvivekdutta
Talking about Soman, he's arguably one of the most handsome men in Tinsel Town. It's so unfortunate we don't get to see him in movies that often. He can still give the young guns of Bollywood a run for their money.
Milind Soman, the heartthrob of many, got hitched to longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar in Alibaug in April 2018. The former model and fitness enthusiast entered holy matrimony with close friends and family in attendance. Netizens gushed over the beautiful pictures of the husband and wife from their wedding celebrations. The marathoner took to Instagram to express his love for wife, Ankita. He wrote, "To love forever and a new beginning every day I love you @earthy_5 (sic)." (All pictures courtesy: Milind Soman's Instagram account)
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows again in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. It was held on July 11 in the woods with a waterfall in the backdrop. The couple turned up for the ceremony barefoot. Milind is known for running sans shoes.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never shied away from the media's glare and used to always share their pictures on social media, making many speculate about the lady's age. It was finally revealed that Ankita was 20 years younger to Milind and definitely someone the latter wanted to share his life with.
What made Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's relationship unique, is the drastic age gap between the two, which the fans refuse to fathom. However, Milind has been unaffected by such judgements and trolls and each time has shut disparagers with ease.
Ankita Konwar is a fellow marathoner and fitness freak and the couple has been travelling all over the world. They continue to share their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram.
Ankita, who hails from Guwahati, keeps sharing romantic pictures with her husband, which cements the fact that the duo can't live without each other. In one of the Instagram posts, Ankita had written, "I don't want to know what it's like to live without you, don't want to know the other side of a world without you."
Not just Ankita, Milind Soman, too, shares adorable photos with his wife on his Instagram account. Their photos translate their love for each other and how comfortable they are together. This picture is the perfect example of their chemistry. While Ankita looks into the camera, Milind is happy living the moment.
This is Milind Soman's second marriage after his separation from ex-wife Mylene Jamponai, a French actor.
Milind Soman was born in Glasgow, Scotland, but his family later shifted to a place near London during his childhood. In 1972, Milind Soman moved to India and settled in Mumbai. His father, Prabhakar Soman, was a nuclear scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, while his mother Usha is a biochemist. Milind took up modelling as a career in 1988.
Milind Soman featured in Alisha Chinai's music video 'Made in India' in 1995. After working as a model for some years, he took up acting.
Milind Soman had introduced Ankita to his mother Usha Soman in 2017. Ankita is often seen spending time with his mother and has even joined her at times for marathons.
Milind Soman never responds to trolls whenever he posts pictures with his wife Ankita Konwar. He has said in interviews that the age difference between him and his wife doesn't matter to him.
Though Ankita Konwar is almost half Milind Soman's age, the massive age-gap was an issue for Ankita's family. However, after meeting Milind, they eventually were prepared to ignore the age factor.
Here's wishing Milind Soman a happy birthday!
Supermodel, fitness enthusiast and marathoner Milind Soman celebrates his 54th birthday today. On the special occasion, we take a look at some of the cutest photos of Milind with his wife Ankita Konwar that are sure to make fangirls jealous!
