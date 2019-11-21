Ankita Konwar has a cute reaction as hubby Milind Soman tries his hand at the Bihu Dance

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are perfect examples of true love. The couple has inspired a lot of people to follow their heart and the true essence of love. But the couple hasn't restricted itself to posting intimate pictures and passionate videos on their respective social media accounts. There's a lot more that's slowly and gradually being discovered.

We all know Konwar is from Assam, and any husband would try his best to learn the traditions of his wife's culture. And that's exactly what happened recently. Milind Soman tried his hand at the Bihu Dance, a part of the Assamese Culture, and wife Konwar had a rather cute and amusing reaction.

She took to her Instagram account and wrote- "The time when Milind Soman tried Bihu [sic]", followed by a smiling emoji. Have a look right here:

Soman and Konwar tied the knot in Alibaug in April 2018 in the presence of close friends and family members. Given Soman is a fitness enthusiast and has been hailed as the Indian Iron Man, he has ensured he makes his wife as rough and tough as him. And one of her posts is proof, where they both participated in back to back hill runs. Take a look:

Our favourite picture of the couple is the one where they both can be seen celebrating Halloween and are dressed in the make-up of the iconic character of Joker. Have a look in case you missed the post:

Talking about Soman, he's arguably one of the most handsome men in Tinsel Town. It's so unfortunate we don't get to see him in movies that often. He can still give the young guns of Bollywood a run for their money.

