Ankita Konwar shares a shirtless photo of husband Milind Soman, gets poetic

The Marathon couple, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The former model and fitness enthusiast entered holy matrimony with a small group of family and friends in attendance. Now that it's official, the newly married couple is professing their love for each other openly on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Ankita Konwar was in a poetic mood and shared a beautiful poem for hubby Milind. In the photo, Milind Soman is shirtless and seen wearing a contemporary-style dhoti. "Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way - #pabloneruda #myman #foreveryouandi #love (sic)," wrote the bride, who has also changed her Instagram profile photo to her wedding picture.

A few days ago, Milind Soman had also announced his love for wifey, Ankita. He wrote, "To love forever and a new beginning every day I love you @earthy_5 (sic)."

After the couple's wedding, a number of their family and friends took to social media to share pictures and videos of the happy couple. Milind Soman looked every bit the hunk in a gold and white dhoti-kurta and Ankita looked stunning in a white and gold saree. The couple looked giddy with happiness as they tied the knot.

Earlier in their relationship, Milind Soman had taken to social media and shared a number of pictures of himself and Ankita Konwar, making many speculate about the lady's age, it was finally revealed that she was 28-years-old and definitely someone Milind Soman wanted to share his life with.

