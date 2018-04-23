Finally! Milind Soman says 'I Love You' to wife Ankita Konwar

On Sunday, 'Running Couple' Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony



Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/milindrunning

Milind Soman, the heartthrob of many, finally got hitched to longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar in Alibaug on Sunday. The former model and fitness enthusiast entered holy matrimony with a small group of family and friends in attendance. The last two days had netizens gush over the beautiful pictures of husband and wife Milind and Ankita from their wedding celebrations.

Now, that the couple is officially hitched, the athlete took to his Instagram account to announce his love for wife, Ankita. He wrote, "To love forever and a new beginning everyday I love you @earthy_5 (sic)."

Ankita Konwar, too, wasn't behind and wrote, "Love always finds it's way #foreveryouandi (sic)."



After the couple's wedding, a number of their family and friends took to social media to share pictures and videos of the happy couple. Milind Soman looked every bit the hunk in a gold and white dhoti-kurta and Ankita looked stunning in a white and gold saree. The couple looked giddy with happiness as they tied the knot.

Earlier in their relationship, Milind Soman had taken to social media and shared a number of pictures of himself and Ankita, making many speculate about the lady's age, it was finally revealed that she was 28-years-old and definitely someone Milind Soman wanted to share his life with.

