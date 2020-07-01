Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta picture takes over the internet

A throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and ex-flame Ankita Lokhande from their television days is going viral on social media. It was taken on the set of their 2009 show Pavitra Rishta. It is said that Lokhande's home still has a wall full of pictures of the twosome. Fans have been gushing over the photograph.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, which also starred Ankita Lokhande. The immensely successful TV serial that he did also saw Usha Nadkarni and Prarthana Behere in pivotal roles among others. His unfortunate demise shocked the television and Bollywood industry alike. Celebrities condoled his demise on social media.

After Pavitra Rishta's success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made his Bollywood debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 by playing Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news