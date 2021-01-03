Ankita Lokhande celebrates 3 million followers on Instagram, trolls credit Sushant for feat
Fans posted congratulatory messages in the comments box, though a section of netizens trolled the actress saying all her publicity was due to Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ankita Lokhande on Saturday expressed gratitude to her Instagram family, which has reached a count of three million.
"#2021 I welcome you with my open heart happy new year every one. Cheers to 3M followers. thanku for all the love #ankitalokhande #newyear2021 #3million #congratulations," the actress shared on her verified Instagram account.
Fans posted congratulatory messages in the comments box, though a section of netizens trolled the actress saying all her publicity was due to her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who passed away in June, last year.
"Half of your followers are fans of Sushant," commented a user. "This has happened due to Sushant," suggested another user. "2 million from Sushant's fans please don't forget that," shared another user.
Ankita had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a few years, after meeting him on the sets of the hit TV serial, Pavitra Rishta.
