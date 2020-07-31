Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: He was not a man who could take such a step

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise came as a huge shock to everyone, especially his family and closest friends. Even for the late actor's fans, it took quite a while to process the fact that he was truly gone, and that he had taken a drastic step to end his life. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked to the core.

Now, in an interview with Republic TV, Sushant's ex-girlfriend actress Ankita Lokhande has opened up about his death and why she thinks he wasn't the kind of man who would take his own life. She shared, "He was not a man who could take such a step. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Ankita added, "How much ever I know him, he wasn't a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan -- what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like 'depression' are used after his name... it is heartbreaking."

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for seven years before they parted ways. The pair met on the sets of their TV show, Pavitra Rishta, and were inseparable since then.

Saying how terming Sushant as 'depressed' and 'bipolar' is a big thing, Ankita said, "He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha (Does anyone really know who or what Sushant was)? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this."

Calling Sushant a hero and an inspiration, Ankita Lokhande concluded, "He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else, I will make my short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the film Dil Bechara, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It was big moment for all SSR fans as they got to watch their favourite star back on screen for the last time. Dil Bechara is newcomer Sanjana Sanghi's Bollywood debut, and the film was received well by the audience. It's a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, which was in turn based on the popular John Green novel by the same name.

