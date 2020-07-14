A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Ankita Lokhande posts a picture in his remembrance

Actor Ankita Lokhande has posted a picture of a diya surrounded by white flowers, a month after the death of her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking it to Instagram, Ankita wrote in the caption of the picture, 'Child of God'.

On Monday, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty changed her WhatsApp display picture showing the late actor and her together in happier times in the past.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onJul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

Ankita Lokhande, who worked with Sushant in the popular Television show Pavitra Rishta, was among those who were shocked to the core on learning of his death. The actress made sure she met his family after his last rites and even went to his hometown in Patna to visit his father.

Speaking about how Ankita Lokhande reacted to SSR's death, Ankita and Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere shared, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. She's still stuck on that news but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive."

Rajput was found hanging in his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. The police did not recover a suicide note from the spot but are investigating the professional rivalry angle after orders from the state government based on social media claims.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday said that statements of 35 people were recorded so far in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Celebrity manager Reshma Shetty was the latest one to who record her statement on Saturday, during questioning which went on for five hours, in connection with the matter, Mumbai Police said. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence last month.

Rajput, who began his career with television in the form of Pavitra Rishta, went on to become a bonafide movie star and did films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Sonchiriya, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, and Chhichhore.

His last release would be Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, Dil Bechara, which is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The trailer dropped recently and fans and the film industry couldn't help but rave about it and miss a performer that went away too soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news