Prarthana Behere on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Ankita Lokhande is devastated

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, an immensely successful TV serial that he did with Ankita Lokhande and Prarthana Behere. His unfortunate demise shocked the television and Bollywood industry alike. Celebrities condoled his demise on social media.

Speaking to Times of India, Behere has now spoken about this heartbreaking piece of news and how Sushant's ex-girlfriend Lokhande reacted to the same. She said, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. She's still stuck on that news but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive."

She added, "When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral." Lokhande was seen arriving at Rajput's residence today on June 16 with her mother and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh.

Ankita Lokhande with her mother and Sandip Ssingh at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence: Picture Courtesy/Suresh Karkera

She also spoke about Lokhande not attending the actor's last rites and how his good friend Mahesh Shetty didn't answer his phone calls. Talking about it, she said, "Nowadays, you don't know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don't even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him."

Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan to even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone took to their social media accounts to express their sorrow and shock over the news of his passing away. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

