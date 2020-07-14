Fan wants Sushant Singh Rajput to be part of Mumbai forever

Today marks exactly a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. After a road was renamed in his honour in hometown Purnea in Bihar last week, Nilotpal Mrinal, a Mumbai-based family friend, has appealed that the lane where he stayed — near Joggers' Park in Bandra — be rechristened in memory of the late actor.

While Rajput's death triggered an outpouring of grief from industry folk as well as fans, it also reignited a dialogue on the rampant nepotism and power play in Bollywood. "His loss is still being mourned, and it is only befitting that the road where he resided be named after him," says Mrinal. "I first approached Aaditya Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. They directed me to the officials of the H (West) municipal ward under whose jurisdiction the area falls. I have written to the local civic authorities."



Rajput's house near Joggers' Park in Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Considering Rajput realised his long-cherished dream of becoming a movie star in Mumbai, Mrinal — who runs the NGO, Nanhi Goonj Vikas Foundation — hopes the city will keep the actor's memory alive. "I have also suggested that if not a road, a chowk or a garden in the area be named after Sushant. Currently, the municipal authorities are busy battling the pandemic. They have assured me they will look into it at the earliest," he says.

