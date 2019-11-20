Ankita Lokhande or Mouni Roy, who'll replace Kriti Kharbanda in Chehre?

Suspense thriller 'Chehre' seems to have upped the suspense quotient for elements other than the plotline. But the producer of the film, Anand Pandit is set to end the suspense in the next 48 hours.

While actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was shooting for the movie, was recently cast out of the film, news of a new actress to replace her were doing rounds. We hear Anand Pandit has almost finalized the name.

Chehre which has Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is slated to be a suspense thriller. Ever since the news about Kharbanda's ouster ran wild, one would have expected the film's shooting to come to a halt - but far from it. What Anand Pandit did instead was find another actress and that too close the deal within no time.



Emraan Hashmi, Anand Pandit and Amitabh Bachchan (Picture courtesy/PR)

Earlier on Tuesday, actors Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande were seen leaving the residence of the producer but everyone is tight-lipped on whether either of the two actors is being spoken to. A source close to Anand Pandit said, "Mr. Pandit meets several actors on a daily basis. Nothing unusual about it."

It is said that Kriti Kharbanda's 'starry demands' made director Rumy Jafry and producer Anand Pandit show her the door. The producers of Chehre had apparently expressed displeasure about her ways and warned her of action, but she paid no heed.



Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Pandit on the sets of Chehre

Chehre is a mystery thriller with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is directed by Ruumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited set to release on April 24, 2020.

