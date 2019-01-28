Ankita Lokhande says Kangana Ranaut was fantastic as director

bollywood

Ankita Lokhande, who plays Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has praised Kangana Ranaut for her ability as a director. She also believes that Kangana will definitely make her mark as a director

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande

Manikarnika, which finally released on January 25 after several roadblocks, is the story of Rani Lakshmibai from Jhansi, one of the most prominent leaders in the first war of Indian independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the director of Vidya Balan-starrer Telugu film N.T.R: Kathanayakudu.

In an interview with IANS, Ankita said, "As a director, she (Kangana) was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good." Ankita portrays the character of Jhalkaribai in the film, a warrior in Rani Lakshmibai's army.

The Pavitra Rishta actor further added, "Kangana has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing... whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao, and later, in a film titled Panga.

