Ankita Lokhande supports SSR's sister, says, 'We will find the truth and get justice di'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has shaken the country to its very core. Right from his alleged suicide to the nepotism debate, questions are being raised about exactly led to the actor's death on June 14. Investigations have been underway to find the exact cause of his death, and a number of people, including SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family, his friend Siddharth Pithani, and many others have been questioned.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family, especially his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, has been appealing for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death. Shweta recently posted another appeal on Twitter along with a picture of herself holding a placard. Her tweet read, "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR (sic)"

Sushant's former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, who has been a big support to his family through this difficult phase, retweeted Shweta's tweet and wrote:

Demands for a CBI inquiry to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death have been coming in from across the country. Close friends, family, fans and acquaintances of the actor have been appealing for the same from the authorities.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, and according to a report in IANS, the late actor's family believes he was murdered. They have alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice.

