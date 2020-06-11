Ankur Rana, an aspiring producer is making a huge impact on the production industry

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world, people are confused and are finding ways to a new normal. We are stuck between an ending and a new beginning. The only thing which stands as a pillar now is 'hope'.

Strengthening people's belief in a new beginning, a new music video, 'Guzar Jayega' is launched featuring Amitabh Bachchan and more than 50 singers including Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Jaspinder Narula, Kailash Kher, Jasbir Jassi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Jazim Sharma, etc and celebrity artists like Babita Phogat, Deepa Malik, Ekta Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Kapil Sharma, Raveena Tandon, RJ Naved, Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others from music, sports and distinctive industries. The song is a positive work of art initiated by a non- government organization, Hope, articulating this too shall pass as a message of hope for the world wrapped with immense warmth and soulful music.

The mind behind the support and strategy of this bliss full music video is Ankur Rana, an aspiring producer and serial entrepreneur. Taking the world by storm he is known for his sounds and dynamic personality. Born and brought up in Meerut, he is now residing in Bombay in Andheri West. Ankur has seen his ups and downs. With his hard work and passion to achieve success, he has the drive to master music production and is determined to work and learn more each day. A few songs produced by him are Waade, Mahi Mera, Pre Wedding, Four 20, Maahi Ve, Randhawa Rawaan, Nakhre and 100 Percent.

While talking about his experience, Ankur said, “The journey was not easy. I have struggled for almost one and a half years to get here but the hard work never stops. To achieve the greater things in life hard work is the key.”

Ankur Rana is also the Managing Director of Toronto Records, a music label company and Promo Expertz, a digital marketing agency helping businesses to build in a digital age. It has also digitally supported the music video, Guzar Jayega. As per the information, the company has till now promoted more than 600 songs like Mera Wala Sardar by Jugraj Sindhu, Kade Ta Tu Avenga by Runbir, Goldy Golden starring Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, and much more including movies like Manikarnika, The journey of Karma etc.

Ankur and his team have also initiated the distribution of face mask and essentials through his non- profit organization, Protect Earth Foundation. He is also a general secretary in BJYM, Meerut. He is a huge inspiration for budding producers, aspiring entrepreneurs and people who thrive to bring a change in society.

