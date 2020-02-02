Ankur Tewari's anti-CAA song Woh hum nahin pulled down

Hours after Ankur Tewari's anti-CAA track, Woh hum nahin was unveiled on YouTube, it was pulled down owing to a fake copyright claim. Tewari tells mid-day, "There's some company that's put a copyright strike [on the song.] When that happens, they [YouTube] take the video down. We're trying to put a counter-strike. I think [YouTube] will ask them to show the papers suggesting they own the song. We just have to wait."

Prod him about the possibility of the video being pulled down because of its anti-CAA content, and he says, "We don't know. [We've just been told ] somebody's claiming a copyright."

Meanwhile, the singer has been overwhelmed by people's response to the number. "People are sending their versions of the song, highlighting the things that they don't stand for. Never before has my song been taken forward in this manner."

