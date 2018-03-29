Anna Hazare's supporter: Beaten up by police for holding peaceful march

Sushil Bhatt, who is a core committee member of Team Anna, on Wednesday night said that he was dragged by a Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) during the march and shoved into a police vehicle and was later beaten up

Anna Hazare. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Anna Hazare's supporter Sushil Bhatt has claimed that he was beaten up by police for holding a peaceful candlelight march at Connaught Place here.

Bhatt, who is a core committee member of Team Anna, on Wednesday night said that he was dragged by a Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) during the march and shoved into a police vehicle and was later beaten up.

The march was held earlier on Wednesday evening to urge people to join the ongoing protest at the Ramlila Maidan where Hazare has been on hunger strike since March 23 for fair crop prices, Lokpal appointment and electoral reforms.

Bhatt has shared pictures on social media, in which bruises on his face and blood stains on his clothes can be seen.

Bhatt, who has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan hospital on Thursday said he was being pressurised not to file a complaint against the DCP.

