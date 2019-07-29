Anne Hathaway starrer Modern Love to stream on Amazon Prime

web-series

Modern Love is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name, and explores the different sides of love.

Anne Hathaway to star in a new series. File pic

Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway is all set to star in Amazon Prime's new romantic comedy series 'Modern Love which will start streaming on October 18 this year. The forthcoming series is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name, and explores the different sides of love, according to Deadline.

Actors marking their presence at the Television Critics' Association on Saturday were Hathaway, who will be seen as a person with bipolar disorder trying to find love, Gary Carr and Cristin Milioti. Discussing her character in the series, Hathaway told that the story goes around a character named Lexi. "My character has a lot to learn that we're worth loving," she added.

On being asked how romcoms have shifted to TV and online series from the big screens, Hathaway said, "It clearly means there's still an audience for them." She continued, "what gets them to the movie theater has changed. People have figured out these more intimate stories are worth staying at home. I'm grateful they're not extinct," said the Oscar winner.

Milioti who will be featured in the first episode of the show said the following episode is "beautifully nuanced" as her protagonist finds help in her doorman. "They make a huge impact on each other, so much is unspoken which so beautiful. It's the energy in between them," added Milioti.

Other notable names also a part of the upcoming show are Sofia Boutella, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, John Gallagher Jr, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, John Slattery, and Shea Whigham. Written, directed and executive produced by John Carney, 'Modern Love' is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group and The New York Times.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates