Anne Hathaway to receive Human Rights award

hollywood

Anne Hathaway will be given the prestigious honour at the 22nd annual HRC national dinner on September 15, in recognition of her continued charity work, particularly with women and the LGBTQ community

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is set to be honoured with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) National Equality Award. The actor, 35, will be given the prestigious honour at the 22nd annual HRC national dinner on September 15, in recognition of her continued charity work, particularly with women and the LGBTQ community.

"Through her incredible talent and bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for the LGBTQ community. From speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Anne is making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the globe," said HRC president Chad Griffin.

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman sold their wedding photos and donated the proceeds to organisations working to achieve marriage equality. She also joined a protest for the Georgia bill that would allow discrimination of LGBTQ individuals. Same year Hathaway was appointed as UN Women's Global Ambassador.

Also read: LGBTQ Community Delighted With Supreme Court's Decision To Abolish Section 377

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever