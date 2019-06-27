Annoyed husband chews off wife's nose after heated argument

crime

Bareilly: In a startling case of domestic violence, a man allegedly chewed off his wife's nose after a heated argument. The alleged incident occurred in Bareilly on Monday morning and the police are yet to file a first information report (FIR) in this regard.

According to the Times of India, the man chewed off his wife's nose in a fit of rage after the couple had an altercation over the latter's wish to visit her parents. The victim, identified as Aarti, has been admitted to a government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Doctors who attended to the woman claim that her nose can be fixed through surgery at higher medical facilities provided the damaged part of the nose is available. Unfortunately, the damaged part is unavailable with the hospital which would leave the victim to opt for an artificial nose which is an expensive procedure and most of the government hospitals are not equipped with such medical facilities to the perform surgery.

Police officials familiar with the matter claim that the accused ran away from the spot after chewing off his wife's nose. They also noted that the accused is an alcoholic and had a habit of assaulting his wife under the influence of alcohol. The accused even borrowed money mortgaging his wife's jewellery.

