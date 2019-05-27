Mumbai Crime: Husband kills wife after she opposes to his drinking
A 28-year-old resident from Sion was recently arrested for allegedly killing his wife. The arrested accused is identified as Sanjay Kumar Padihari. The accused's wife was a 20-year-old woman identified as Suman. The deceased had a major issue with her husband's drinking problem and would often request him to refrain from the addiction.
According to an officer, due to her intervention in his drinking, since the past 6 months, the couple would often have fights and he would end up beating her. On May 21, 2019, The Wadala TT police received information that a woman fell unconscious after a fight with her husband and she was then rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.
According to the police, after he brutally injured his wife, the accused Sanjay slit his hand and he too was rushed to a hospital. An officer said that they had initially registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and were awaiting the post mortem report. In the report, the doctor informed the police that the cause of death was 'Shock due to cranio cerebral injury following hard and blunt impact (unnatural)'.
Following this, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 302, 498 (A), 309 of the Indian Penal Code and he was produced before the court where he was remanded in police custody.
