Annoyed Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses 'snap' chat

"In a period of security sensitivity, it's unnecessary and wrong to go to elections," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting

Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday it would be "unnecessary and wrong" to call snap polls, as he sought to hold his governing coalition together following the resignation of his defence minister.

"In a period of security sensitivity, it's unnecessary and wrong to go to elections," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting. He noted past instances when right-wing governments had called elections that did not turn out as they had hoped. "We need to do whatever we can to avoid such mistakes," he said.

Netanyahu's coalition was thrown into crisis Wednesday when Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned over a controversial Gaza ceasefire deal, sparking speculation over whether early elections were now inevitable. After Lieberman's withdrawal, Netanyahu's government was left clinging to a one-seat majority in the parliament.

