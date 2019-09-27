Annoyed over paying school fees, father murders 6-year-old daughter

In a shocking incident, a man killed his a six-year-old girl in a village in Haryana, police said on Thursday. The minor was allegedly strangled to death by her father. According to Om Parkash, SHO, Ladwa, Inspector, a murder case has been filed against the accused identified as Jasbir Singh on Thursday who is a resident of Dabkhera village.

Based on a complaint filed by the accused's wife Harjinder Kaur, police filed the murder case. Kaur alleged that her husband, who works as a daily wager at farms, killed their only child Sumit on Wednesday night.

Harjinder Kaur informed the police that her husband used to get irritated whenever she asked him to pay for their daughter's school fees. The SHO stated the motive of the murder is not yet clear and police are investigating the matter. The accused is still at large and the body was sent to a government hospital here for post-mortem, the SHO said.

With inputs from PTI

