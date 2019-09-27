Mumbai Crime: Fisherman kills colleague and dumps body into the sea

The Uttan Marine police have booked and arrested a fisherman for allegedly killing his colleague and dumping his body into the ocean. The police recovered the body from the seashore on Sunday. During the inquiry, the officials found bloodstains on the boat and on interrogating the accused, the facts about the incidents were revealed. According to the police, the deceased identified as Sananturam Hariram (34), was killed on September 21 by his colleague identified as Ramaswai Bhuneshwar Shriwas(28), a labour on the fishing boat.

There were four labours working on the fishing boat which was owned by a local fisherman, Lensson Katwar (49) and since the last two months, they had ventured into the deep Arabian Sea for fishing. On September 21, when the boat returned to the shore, the owner realized Hariram was missing. He asked the other labours about him but got no answer hence he approached the Uttan Marine police station and registered a missing complaint.

"On Sunday we found a dead body near the Uttan Jetty with multiple injury marks on his head. Following which we called Katwar and he immediately recognised the deceased," said API Satish Nikam. "We began the investigation and also inspected the boat which is when we found the bloodstains. Following which we detained the three labours including the accused and interrogate them individually," he added. It was revealed that Shriwas killed Hariram by hitting with an iron rod on the head multiple times and then threw his body into the sea over a personal rivalry.

Hariram was on cooking and laundry duty where he cooked and washed other labours clothes. A day before the incident, the two got into an argument over utensils cleaning and the next day, they had a fight again where Shriwas attacked Hariram with an iron rod. Following this, Hariram fell into the sea and did not hit the surface. Shriwas then threatened the other labours with dire consequences if they uttered a word to anyone about the incident.

Further investigation revealed that all the labours on the boat hailed from Chhattisgarh. "We have arrested the accused and booked him under section 302 and 201 of IPC. On Sunday, he was produced before the court where he was remanded police custody," added Satish Nikam.

