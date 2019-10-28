Annoyed Taimur Ali Khan screams 'no' for pictures at paparazzi; watch video

The festival of lights is here, and social media is filled with pretty pictures of people celebrating this special day. On such a special occasion, Bollywood celebrities are no different! The popular B-Town families also marked the festivities with near and dear ones. Speaking of the popular families of tinsel town, the Kapoors - Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor mother Babita started their day with puja at Karisma's Khar office, whereas the youngest member of their family, Taimur Ali Khan accompanied the ladies for the traditional ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor opted for a pink Anarkali kurta, which she paired with white salwar and a dupatta for the puja hosted at her office. Kareena Kapoor looked chic in a lilac salwar-suit. Taimur Ali Khan, while juggling with the box of crackers, was snapped wearing a cute white and pink kurta, paired with baby pyjamas and crocs during the outing.

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Babita with Karisma Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The tiny tot was clicked with a different mood this time by the paparazzi. In one of the videos floating online, Taimur Ali Khan was seen in an agitated mood and was refusing the paparazzi to click his pictures. He also screamed "no" at the shutterbugs in middle of the video.

The video also shows how Kareena Kapoor Khan calmed the baby and asked him to wish the paps. Despite being angry, Taimur Ali Khan greeted the shutterbugs in his cute voice when his mum advised the same. Saif Ali Khan joined the Kapoor sisters at Karisma Kapoor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will star in Jawaani Jaaneman this year that's slated to release on November 29, followed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he reunites with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He will also be seen in the revenge-drama Laal Kaptaan and another digital show after Sacred Games, Tandav with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Veere actress will be a part of Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha, Good Newwz and Takht.

