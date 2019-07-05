Annup Sonii returns to Crime Patrol

television

Annup Sonii will be seen in an all new avatar in the show, known to bring alive real life crimes on the small screen

Annup Sonii

Actor Annup Sonii, who was the face of "Crime Patrol", will make his comeback to the crime series as a host.

He will be seen in an all new avatar in the show, known to bring alive real life crimes on the small screen.

The actor will be seen sporting a bearded look and will work his charm as he strongly talks about crime lurking in every nook and corner.

He had recently shot for the promo, which will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television channel.

"I was associated with the show for seven years before I decided to take a break and focus on my other projects. It feels great to be a part of the show again after 15 months," Annup said in a statement.

"Just like the previous season, this season will also talk about how small incidences trigger a normal person to commit a crime which can be a reflection of their frustration or emotional imbalances.

"There is a thin line between a normal person and a criminal mind. It just depends on the thought, how an attempt to pull the other person down is erroneous but thinking to rise above the other person through one's own efforts is perfectly okay," he added.

Among his upcoming projects, Annup has feature films like "Prasthanam", a Netflix original movie and a web series by the makers of "Baahubali".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates