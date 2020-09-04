Annup Sonii takes on Kangana Ranaut

After Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic substances,

Annup Sonii took an indirect jibe at her. He suggested that people holding such assumptions "should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious industry... perhaps rajneeti," he tweeted. The actor added that the industry does not consist of six to seven people. "It includes lakhs of people, including cinematographers, editors, singers, music directors, lyricists, art directors, costume designers, hairstylists, set designers and more."

Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers,Editors,Singers,

Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more... https://t.co/qMJ2HfESHs — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 3, 2020

Sonii's response comes a day after Kangana Ranaut demanded that Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukerji do a blood test to prove that they do not consume narcotic substances.

Meanwhile, Kangana, who has been tweeting against nepotism and the drug problem in Bollywood, has posted: "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world? [sic]"

