Another Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer bites OTT bait?

A steady spike in cases in the country coupled with the fourth phase of a nation-wide lockdown is testimony that people are less likely to return to leisure activities like movie-watching in the near future. Citing the development, the makers of Bole Chudiyan have joined the growing list of film professionals seeking a web release of their offerings. "Cinema is a great medium, but, it doesn't seem like theatres will start functioning within the next six months," says co-producer Rajesh Bhatia of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, adding that should cinemas open to public sooner, people will still be apprehensive about visiting them out of fear of contracting the infection. "We are hence open to the idea of an OTT release. If the film beams to 200 countries, we think that's a great [deal] for the right price."

The development comes close on the heels of mid-day's report stating that Siddiqui's Ghoomkhetu had been picked up by ZEE5 for a web release. This makes Bole Chudiya the actor's second offering to hit the web platform amid the pandemic. Bhatia cites obligations towards their investors as another reason behind the decision. "We are responsible to our investors. [We must] meet a timely release, and generate revenue. Cash flow needs to be generated [and directed towards] forthcoming productions"



Rajesh Bhatia

The unit is currently in an advance stage of negotiation with web platforms, he says.

