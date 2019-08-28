Anshula Kapoor shares throwback birthday photo; calls herself a 'cake'

bollywood

Anshula Kapoor shared a childhood photo of herself where she is dressed in a pink frock, which she believes made her look like a "two-tiered cake".

Anshula Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie's daughter, Anshula Kapoor shared a throwback photo of herself from her childhood days. The photograph is from Anshula's birthday party where she is dressed in a pink frock and has called herself a "two-tiered cake". We think the picture is adorable!

Anshula Kapoor shared the photo on her Instagram account and received many messages for the cute post. She captioned the picture as: "You know your love for cake is paramount when you dress up to look like a 2 tiered cake at your own birthday #WayBackWednesday #JuniorKapoor #90sFashion #GottaLoveCake (sic)"

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also found this picture the "cutest." Ranbir and Arjun Kapoor are also great friends and are often spotted playing football for charity in Bandra. Anshula's followers couldn't stop gushing about her photo-caption.

Talking about Anshula Kapoor, the 26-year-old has launched an online fundraising platform that connects fans with their favourite celebrities. It will also encourage fans to participate in sports and fun activities like football, painting and baking with their favourite stars. Actor-siblings Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor have contributed to this platform.

Arjun Kapoor shares a beautiful relationship with sister Anshula and she holds a special place in his heart. Speaking about sister Anshula, the India's Most Wanted actor had earlier spoken to Filmfare about his little sister's marriage. The question was asked on the sideline of his marriage rumour with Malaika Arora. When he was prodded whether he was waiting for Anshula to get married first, he affirmed that he would want it that way.

"I would like to believe that would be an organic thing to do. But, it's not so easy to pinpoint that. If she likes... I would be very happy. If she says, "No, I want to wait for a bit.", I'll be okay. She believes in the institution of marriage and so do I. Despite whatever we've seen in our lives, we both have faith that marriage is good. Let her make something out of herself. She's focusing on her work right now, so I've not had the marriage conversation with her. Thanks for reminding me, I will speak to her today," said the 33-year-old actor.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon.

