Anshula Kapoor shares childhood photo with Arjun Kapoor, says he 'always has her back'

Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture with Arjun Kapoor calling herself the 'luckiest girl in the world'

The Kapoor siblings are known to share a beautiful bond between them, and they never shy away from expressing it on social media. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor time and again share adorable photos with each other.

On Tuesday, 'luckiest girl in the world' Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture with big brother Arjun Kapoor. In the photo, a little Arjun can be seen holding his baby sister in his arms, and he has the sweetest smile on his face. The little sister captioned the image, "He's always got my back, literally" along with the hashtag 'JuniorKapoors' and 'Luckiest Girl In The World'.

Arjun too reciprocated in the sweetest way. He shared the same picture as his Instagram story and wrote, "This is true."

Arjun and Anshula always have each others' backs and never fail to give sibling goals with their sweet messages, cute banter and lovely posts for each other.

Recently, Arjun shared a beautiful childhood photo of his sister on the occasion of Siblings Day. In the emotional note along with the image, Arjun said, "Mom u gave birth to a special child, She wore matching WWE t shirts just to be More like me & spend time with me... guess what my sibling turned out to be better than me & the best part of me... the day is gone but still".

Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. Mona passed away in 2012 after a long battle with cancer. After the death of their stepmother Sridevi, the siblings have stood as strong pillars in the lives of stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Namaste England is busy with India's Most Wanted. Arjun Kapoor's film is inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists. Apart from this, he also has Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat in his kitty. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

