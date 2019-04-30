Arjun Kapoor shares India's Most Wanted poster, trailer to be out on May 2

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce the release date of the trailer of India's Most Wanted and also shared a new poster of the film

India's Most Wanted poster

The trailer of the film India's Most Wanted will be released on May 2. Arjun Kapoor, on Twitter, announced the release date of the trailer and also shared a new poster of the film.

"Humbled to play a hero who wears courage for armour and is powered by the selfless spirit to serve our country. Catch Prabhat and his team in action in the #IndiasMostWantedTrailer on 2nd May," Kapoor tweeted.

The poster of the film features the five men who saved the lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist referred to as 'India's Osama' in the teaser. The words 'No Gun' 'No Glory', 'Only Guts' are also written on the poster.

Also, the actor shared a heartfelt message embedded in his post about the unsung heroes who risk their lives to save civilians. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had shared the teaser of the film, which piqued the curiosity of the fans.

The 92-second teaser gave a sneak peek into several blasts that took place from 2007 to 2013 and the cities which were targeted.

Watch the teaser of India's Most Wanted:

The film, which is said to be based on true events, is about the five men who save the lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist. It is produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled to release on May 24.

