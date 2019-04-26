This is how the set of Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon's Panipat looks like

bollywood

Ashutosh Gowariker, whose movies are known to have detailed sets, has got the Shaniwar Wada fort - the seat of the Peshwa empire - recreated for the period film.

Ashutosh Gowariker on the sets of Panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker is guarded about Panipat but thanks to Glenn Boswell, we know what the set of his film looks like. The Australian stunt director, whose films include The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), visited the set at ND Studios, Karjat.

Last year, Gowariker had shared a photograph of the 'bhoomi pujan' which took place on Akshaya Tritiya.v"Construction began on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya! Recreation of the ‘Shaniwar Wada' to original scale!" Gowariker captioned the image.

Panipat will tell the story as what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film, slated for release on December 6, stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film, while Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for Panipat.

The historical period drama will see Arjun in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau who served as the Sardar Senapati (commander-in-chief) of the Maratha army during the third battle of Panipat.

Ashutosh Gowariker keeps sharing BTS photos of Panipat. Here's look at a few:

Eminent Historian & Researcher.

Member of Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal.

THE Authority on Maratha History, esp. Panipat!

HONOURED to work with PANDURANG BALKAWDE ji and get his INPUTS on our #Panipat script! #SunitaGowariker @agpplofficial @RohitShelatkar @visionworldfilm pic.twitter.com/xa5GpsAhZA — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) August 27, 2018

On box office, it will clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh, an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.

