This is how the set of Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon's Panipat looks like
Ashutosh Gowariker, whose movies are known to have detailed sets, has got the Shaniwar Wada fort - the seat of the Peshwa empire - recreated for the period film.
Ashutosh Gowariker is guarded about Panipat but thanks to Glenn Boswell, we know what the set of his film looks like. The Australian stunt director, whose films include The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), visited the set at ND Studios, Karjat.
Last year, Gowariker had shared a photograph of the 'bhoomi pujan' which took place on Akshaya Tritiya.v"Construction began on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya! Recreation of the ‘Shaniwar Wada' to original scale!" Gowariker captioned the image.
Construction BEGAN yesterday on the auspicious day of #AKSHAYTRITIYA!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) April 19, 2018
Recreation of the ‘Shaniwar Wada’ to original scale!
@nitindesai666 @agpplofficial @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon @rohitshelatkar @visionworldfilm #sunitagowariker #Panipat pic.twitter.com/WoH7jjpadu
Panipat will tell the story as what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.
The film, slated for release on December 6, stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.
National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film, while Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for Panipat.
Food, Conversations and Music are in the air!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) July 20, 2018
Creation of the Songs has begun for #Panipat with the AMAZING Ajay & Atul!!@AjayAtulOnline @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon @RohitShelatkar @visionworldfilm #SunitaGowariker @agpplofficial pic.twitter.com/scHfvMUmrM
The historical period drama will see Arjun in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau who served as the Sardar Senapati (commander-in-chief) of the Maratha army during the third battle of Panipat.
Ashutosh Gowariker keeps sharing BTS photos of Panipat. Here's look at a few:
LOOK TESTS are always fun!!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) August 24, 2018
PREP WORK intensifies since it is only #80DaysToPanipatShoot @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon @avigowariker @neeta_lulla #VikramGaikwad @EpigramOnline #SunitaGowariker @agpplofficial @RohitShelatkar @visionworldfilm pic.twitter.com/K943Cs89DN
Introducing the Commanders of #Panipat – my ECLECTIC Screenplay team -— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) August 25, 2018
Playwright-Screenwriter-Actor #AdityaRawal
Playwright #ShekharDhavalikar
Editor-Screenwriter @ranjeet_bahadur #SunitaGowariker @agpplofficial @RohitShelatkar @visionworldfilm pic.twitter.com/dEVfRlNwob
Eminent Historian & Researcher.— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) August 27, 2018
Member of Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal.
THE Authority on Maratha History, esp. Panipat!
HONOURED to work with PANDURANG BALKAWDE ji and get his INPUTS on our #Panipat script! #SunitaGowariker @agpplofficial @RohitShelatkar @visionworldfilm pic.twitter.com/xa5GpsAhZA
HONOURED & PROUD to have the GIANT of Hindi Literature, Poet & Essayist #PadmaShri @ChakradharAshok ji, to write the Dialogues of #Panipat— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) August 30, 2018
Welcome Sir, to the 18th Century! @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon #SunitaGowariker @agpplofficial @RohitShelatkar @visionworldfilm pic.twitter.com/jEyj4eFTME
The PILLAR of my strength!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) September 15, 2018
Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu Saab for guiding and inspiring always!
POETRY BEGINS!! #Panipat is our 8th collaboration for #Lyrics! @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon @AjayAtulOnline #SunitaGowariker @agpplofficial @RohitShelatkar @visionworldfilm pic.twitter.com/ODker18kjT
Thinking about the great warriors.... #ThirdBattleOfPanipat pic.twitter.com/v5i5Ul6mpn— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) January 14, 2019
On box office, it will clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh, an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.
