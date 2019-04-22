Kriti Sanon: Panipat transports you to a different era

bollywood

Kriti Sanon talks about her upcoming film Panipat which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Kriti Sanon with Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker

Kriti Sanon, currently shooting for the film Panipat, says she never thought she would be a part of such a "massive film". "We've shot in Jaipur. We've shot in ND studios in Karjat and are going to be shooting in Mumbai. It's shaping up wonderfully and is truly a magical experience," Kriti told IANS in an e-mail interview about the movie, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

"This film transports you to a different era. I never thought I would be a part of such a massive film," said the 28-year-old actress. Panipat will tell the story as what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film.

In her five years in the industry, the actor has seamlessly graduated from being a glam doll in Heropanti (2014) to one who can ably hold the narrative in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017). She was last seen in Luka Chuppi along with Kartik Aaryan. She also did a special song in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank. Along with Panipat, she will be next seen in a slice-of-life comedy in Arjun Patiala and a laugh riot in Housefull 4.

Also read: Kriti Sanon talks about pay disparity in Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS