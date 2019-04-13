Kalank Aira Gaira song: Kriti Sanon amps up 'thumka game' with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur

music

Kriti Sanon looks mesmerising with the boys, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in Kalank's Aira Gaira song

Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: Twitter

On Friday, the team of Kalank and Kriti Sanon took to their social media to announce the release of their second special dance number, Aira Gaira. The song features Kriti Sanon with Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry and Varun Dhawan as Zafar.

The song shows Kriti Sanon shaking a leg with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Dressed in a backless choli and royal blue and golden lehenga, Kriti looks stunning in her desi avatar. While Aditya looked royal in a burnt sienna coloured kurta, Varun's green kurta did justice to his character as Zafar in the film. The song, Aira Gaira has a rustic and earthy feeling to it. Considering the film's plot is set before the partition era, Aira Gaira is a perfect dance number.

Take a look at the song:

Aira Gaira is the second special song from Kalank after Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's First Class song. The song First Class is often heard being mouthed by the audience. The first song released from Kalank was Alia Bhatt's classical song, Ghar More Pardesiya, which got Alia to win accolades for her classical dance moves. The third song, Tabah Ho Gaye featuring the dancing queen, Madhuri Dixit also won hearts. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl did mujra (a dance form) on this song, choreographed by Master Saroj Khan.

Kalank's trailer was unveiled last month and with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score audience certainly can't wait to watch it on the big screen.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, the concept was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by Late Yash Johar. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to be released on April 17.

