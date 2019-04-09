Kalank Tabaah Ho Gaye Song: Dance queen Madhuri Dixit-Nene is back and how!

music

Madhuri Dixit-Nene wows once again in Kalank's Tabaah Ho Gaye song. We can't wait to see her work her magic in the movie!

The multi-starrer Kalank has been hogging the limelight for quite some time now, and the makers of the period drama have left no stone unturned to keep the audience on their toes. After releasing the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' that showed an all-new side of Alia Bhatt showcasing some beautiful Kathak moves, and 'First Class' featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the makers have finally released 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' featuring none other than the iconic Madhuri Dixit-Nene!

Alia Bhatt also shared a glimpse from the song before its release, and now, when the song is out, we can't get our eyes off Madhuri Dixit-Nene's dance trance. The actress is seen sharing her feelings through this lyrical Indian dance, leaving the audience in awe.

The actress also mentioned in her tweet that this is one of her favourite songs from the period drama. Well, from the looks of it, the viewers are going to love this track as well.

With a star-studded cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in 1940s India is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey.

