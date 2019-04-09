Kalank Tabaah Ho Gaye Song: Dance queen Madhuri Dixit-Nene is back and how!
Madhuri Dixit-Nene wows once again in Kalank's Tabaah Ho Gaye song. We can't wait to see her work her magic in the movie!
The multi-starrer Kalank has been hogging the limelight for quite some time now, and the makers of the period drama have left no stone unturned to keep the audience on their toes. After releasing the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' that showed an all-new side of Alia Bhatt showcasing some beautiful Kathak moves, and 'First Class' featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the makers have finally released 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' featuring none other than the iconic Madhuri Dixit-Nene!
Suniye Bahaar Begum ki ansunee dastaan. #TabaahHoGaye song out now https://t.co/c9efSjBx9i #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @abhivarman @karanjohar @shreyaghoshal @ipritamofficial @ZeeMusicCompany @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/qY5w8qyhkR— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 9, 2019
Alia Bhatt also shared a glimpse from the song before its release, and now, when the song is out, we can't get our eyes off Madhuri Dixit-Nene's dance trance. The actress is seen sharing her feelings through this lyrical Indian dance, leaving the audience in awe.
#TabaahHoGaye song out now! https://t.co/tsn7kUQKdZ #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ZeeMusicCompany— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2019
Bahaarbegum @MadhuriDixit and #sarojkhan are back with #TabaahHoGaye sung by @shreyaghoshal music @ipritamofficial thank u @remodsouza #expressionanddance pic.twitter.com/YIuzdf2gZQ— Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 9, 2019
The magic of @MadhuriDixit & a beautiful melody! #TabaahHoGaye song out now - https://t.co/6jSwzs9EGZ #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @abhivarman @ZeeMusicCompany— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 9, 2019
The actress also mentioned in her tweet that this is one of her favourite songs from the period drama. Well, from the looks of it, the viewers are going to love this track as well.
With a star-studded cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in 1940s India is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey.
