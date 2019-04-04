Kriti Sanon surprises with special appearance in Kalank's dance number

bollywood

After Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon is doing a special dance number with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in Kalank. The film has Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After much anticipation, the 2-minute-12-seconds Kalank trailer dropped online on Wednesday and garnered positive reviews. While everyone has been lauding the star cast of Kalank including Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan, the blink-and-miss appearance of a certain new age box office favourite has caught the eye of quite a few fans!

It's Kriti Sanon, who was seen in a special dance number in the film's trailer. Fans have been gushing over her surprise appearance in the trailer where she can be seen grooving in an item number with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Here are some of her fan's comments:

Not just Kriti Sanon, even actress Kiara Advani did a dance number, titled, First Class in Kalank. The song has been topping the chartbusters and both, Varun and Kiara's pair has been hailed for their chemistry.

Although Kriti Sanon has been making all the right noise with her latest film Luka Chuppi, she believes in equality at the workplace as she was upset about not being mentioned in the laudatory headline despite having equal contribution in the film.

Talking about the ideal benchmark Kriti Sanon shared, "This business of overlooking the lead This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it's so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It's logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn't have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention".

Kriti Sanon has delivered some exceptionally great films like Bareily Ki Barfi (2017) with Rajkummar Rao-Ayushmann Khurrana, Luka Chuppi (2019). Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat, apart from her dance number in Kalank. The Abhishek Varman-directorial will release on April 17, 2019.

