Post Luka Chuppi success, Kriti Sanon runs a round the clock schedule

Kriti Sanon is not only managing her shooting schedule but is also rehearsing for two of the upcoming and leading award shows

Kriti Sanon

Fresh out of the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is currently running a hectic schedule as the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming next in Karjat. Kriti is not only managing her shooting schedule but is also rehearsing for two of the upcoming and leading award shows in the entertainment bizz.

The actress is leaving no stone unturned in balancing her acts as Kriti is travelling back and forth from Karjat to suburbs for rehearsal. Kriti will be seen performing on chartbuster from Luka Chuppi and the very famous Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe at the award shows which will a visual treat for all the fans out there.

Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon's highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garmering. The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

