This tweet shows Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon are role models for parity in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has never shied away from voicing her opinions and Kriti Sanon seems to be walking in her footsteps as well

Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is a straight shooter. She makes no qualms about saying what she means and meaning what she says. Many times, the Pink actress has taken a stand against trolls and naysayers, making her one of the most outspoken actresses of our time. Case in point, a tweet that gave all the credit of her recent flick Badla to the male lead. Not just that, the tweet also mentioned Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Luka Chuppi, again giving the credit of its success only to Kartik.

Taapsee Pannu couldn't help but fight for what's right. She defended her right to the credit by tweeting this:

The calm with which she said this is really commendable. Kriti Sanon, too, took to Twitter to support Taapsee. She tweeted a bunch of emojis with the hashtag #ifeelyougirl:

Taapsee and Kriti's efforts towards gender parity in Bollywood was supported by many of their fans as well. While one fan wrote "More power to you girl. You said it. Dont know why BW has only male dominance whereas many hardworking actress give 1000% for movie and end up getting 0 credit for the success. You and kriti r equally deserving to get credit for the success if ur films (sic)", another called Kriti a 'boss lady'.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was absolutely brilliant in her recent mystery thriller Badla and will be next seen in a romcom titled Tadka. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, recently gave us Luka Chuppi and will be next seen in Arjun Patiala.

