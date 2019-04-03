Kalank trailer: Five things we absolutely loved about this love story

bollywood

The Kalank trailer that was launched today, April 3, was magnificent on so many different levels. Here are five things we loved about it

A still from Kalank

The Kalank trailer that was launched today on April 3 was a feast for the eyes. It was a magnificent journey through time, the fascinating story of love punctuated by vibrant colours, grand sets and mesmerising songs.

All in all, the Kalank trailer was much more than anyone anticipated and fans are going gaga over it. Here's everything we loved about the trailer:

Larger-than-life sets

The Kalank trailer took us on a tour of the incredible sets of the film that spell grandeur. Be it palaces or temples, Kalank will transport you to a whole new world you won't want to come back from.

Intense characters

All the characters from the film, be it Varun Dhawan's Zafar or Madhuri Dixit-Nene's Bahaar Begum, are intense and well-rounded. You're sure to fall in love with each one of them, and connect with them by the time the film is over.

The powerful dialogues

The dialogues, written by Hussain Dalal, are all-encompassing. They will make you feel like you've entered another time in history, with all its charm, elegance and lyrical grace. Hussain Dalal has previously written the dialogues for Karwaan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Fanney Khan.

The amazing soundtrack

Bollywood films are known for their dance and song sequences and Kalank does it like no other. Madhuri Dixit-Nene is glorious in the song Ghar More Pardesiya and Varun Dhawan unleashes his fun side in First Class. The title track, Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, is so soulful you would want to listen to it on loop.

An intriguing storyline

All said and done, what makes a movie great is its storyline, and Kalank seems to have an intriguing one. Kalank is a love saga set in the 1940s, which effortlessly delves into the lives of the film's characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry. Kalank hits theatres on April 17, 2019.

