Kalank trailer launch: Shah Rukh Khan praises the teaser of the film

At the Kalank trailer launch today, April 13, Shah Rukh Khan was all praises for the teaser of the film

The much-anticipated Kalank trailer launched today, April 3, and all the characters from the film seem super excited about it. Fans have finally gotten a glimpse of what the film has in store for them, and are now waiting with bated breath for April 17 when the film finally hits theatres.

Apparently, Kalank's dream cast 15 years ago featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. However, things didn't work out that way. 15 years later, Kalank will release with an all-new cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, and the newly introduced Kunal Kemmu.

Here are a few glimpses from the trailer launch:

At the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan said, "I never approached Shah Rukh Khan on how to do the role, but I was aware that he was doing this film when Karan Johar decided to do this story 15 years ago."

The Judwaa 2 actor further added that he met Shah Rukh Khan recently, and he had seen the teaser of Kalank. SRK told Varun that he was working hard and that he liked the teaser.

Kalank is a love saga set in the 1940s, which effortlessly delves into the lives of the film's characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit-Nene as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry.

