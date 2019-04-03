Kalank trailer out: Karan Johar's period drama is a visual delight

bollywood

Trailer of Kalank released. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt attended the trailer launch event in Juhu, Mumbai

After releasing the film's teaser and three songs - Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and its title track, the makers will be releasing Kalank's trailer on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan were clicked outside the venue. Check out their photos:



Sonakshi Sinha and cast arrive for the trailer launch event. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Kalank trailer launch live updates

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are hosting the event as filmmaker Karan Johar has gone to Singapore to unveil his wax statue.



Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

The trailer starts with Alia's voice-over where she says how her one wrong decision ruined everyone's lives. Kunal Kemmu is also part of the film.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan introduced their characters Zafar and Roop by reciting poetries.

Alia Bhatt also introduced Sonakshi Sinha on-stage, Sonakshi talking about working in the film said, "One of the best work experience of my life. Working with everyone was amazing."

While Alia introduced Sonakshi, Varun introduced Kunal Kemmu on stage and said he has been a fan on Kunal since childhood, Raja Hindustani.



Kunal Kemmu along with other Kalank cast members on-stage at the trailer launch event. Pic/Gayatri Nirmal

Kunal Kemmu on-stage said: "Very glad and privileged to be a part of such a film." He also thanked Abhishek Varman and Karan Johar.

Varun Dhawan also introduced Aditya Roy Kapur on-stage. Aditya revealed he was late to the function because he had a minor wardrobe malfunction.

Alia and Varun welcome Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt on-stage.

Varun talking about the film said, "Love is considered as a stigma, which is Kalank and is shown in this film." Madhuri talking about the film said, "Kalank is how love conquers all. Love erases all kinds of stigma."

Varun Dhawan on Alia Bhatt's success: "She has become a great star, maybe she won't have dates." To which and Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh laughed. To this Varun told them, "don't laugh, she won't work with you also."

Varun Dhawan: "Kunal would always stay alone on the sets. He would stay clueless."

Sonakshi Sinha on her character: "My career's special character. She's strong, sacrificing. Puts family first over her happiness. I'm happy that the makers thought of me to portray Satya's character."

The teaser launch of Kalank, producer Karan Johar had mentioned that this film is his dream project, and it was Abhishek, who understood his emotion and took the baton of executing it on the big screens. Therefore, Karan handed over the responsibility to Abhishek Varman to weave Kalank through his vision.

Kalank is a love saga set in the 1940s, which effortlessly delves into the love-lives of the film's characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry. Kalank has been in the news ever since its inception, courtesy, Karan Johar. He kept unravelling the film a little every day.

The film, which is helmed by Abhishek Varman, is extremely special to Karan Johar's heart because it was his father, producer Yash Johar's last project that he conceptualised 15 years ago. However, this film never took off. After the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Karan Johar wanted himself to direct this film, but unfortunately, the film, now Takht got pushed to the back burner.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Kalank, produced by Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will release on April 17, 2019.

