Kalank teaser: Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Sanjay, Sonakshi and Aditya's turbulent relationships

bollywood

Kalank's teaser starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is all things regal

Karan Johar, along with other producers of Kalank, organised a grand event on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The event was hosted to launch the magnificent teaser of Kalank. The teaser was launched in the presence of Karan Johar, director Abhishek Verman, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur at Juhu PVR. The teaser opens with Varun Dhawan's voice-over, "Kuch rishte karzon ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhana nahi chukana padta hai," and ends with Alia's voice-over, "Jab kisi ki barbaadi apni jeet jaisi lage toh hamse barbaad aur koi nahi."

Kalank is the saga of love set in the 1940s and effortlessly delves into the lives of these six characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry. Kalank has been in the news ever since its inception.

To create buzz around the film, Karan kept revealing bits and parts of the film for fans and the audience to get them excited about the film. He first shared the first look of 'Men of Kalank' - Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was followed by Sanjay Dutt's character.

On the occasion of women's day, the filmmaker chose to reveal the characters of the ladies in Kalank. He shared the series 'Women of Kalank' - Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the film is extremely special to Karan Johar's heart, as it was his father, producer Yash Johar's last project that he conceptualised 15 years ago. Karan wanted to direct the film himself following the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), but unfortunately, it got pushed to the back burner.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Kalank, produced by Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will release on April 17, 2019.

Also Read: Kalank: Karan Johar shares enigmatic stills of stars, piques curiosity

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates