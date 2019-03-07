Kalank First Poster out: Karan Johar shares Varun Dhawan's look from the period drama

bollywood

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share Varun Dhawan's first look and describing how important and special the film Kalank is to him

Karan Johar shared this picture on his Instagram account

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank has started its journey into the world. The film, as Karan describes, is very close to his heart. The filmmaker, through Instagram posts, has been revealing bits and parts of the film for fans and the audience to get them excited about the film. For instance, Karan Johar shared Kalank's first poster on Instagram. The poster introduces Varun Dhawan as Zafar, a guy who 'flirts with life and danger'. Well, Varun's first look surely is intense and captivating! Take a look:

Karan Johar had also earlier revealed the importance of this film to him. Karan revealed that his father, the late filmmaker, Yash Johar wanted to make Kalank 15 years ago but couldn't due to some reasons.

However, now that Karan Johar is beginning his Kalank journey with Abhishek Varman, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Bhumi Pednekar, he shared a post on Instagram, which will make you emotional.

Here's what he wrote, "A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through... I couldn't fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven, nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40s but it's heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMar 6, 2019 at 6:24am PST

Johar also shared a short clip introducing Kalank, and said that the film will be unravelled a little bit every day. Here's what he shared:

View this post on Instagram Kalank unravels from tomorrow#Kalank A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMar 6, 2019 at 8:11am PST

On the other hand, there was a video of Alia Bhatt leaked from the sets. She was seen dancing to a folk song. Kalank's star cast - Varun, Alia, Aditya and Sonakshi have been very active on social media as they kept sharing funny stills and memories from the sets of Kalank. Helmed by 2 states director, Abhishek Varman, Kalank is all set to hit the marquee on April 19, 2019. Kalank is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Also Read: Did Varun Dhawan just reveal his 'Kalank' look?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates