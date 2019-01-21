Is this leaked video of Alia Bhatt dancing from Kalank?

bollywood

Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, Kalank, a video of which has been circulating online now

Alia Bhatt in a still from the leaked video. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/Accidental Lankeshwar.

Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film Kalank. However, a video featuring Alia Bhatt has been making its rounds on social media. In the video, she is seen decked up in lehenga-choli and dancing on a folklore.

Here's the video:

On Saturday, the Highway actress informed her fans that she is done shooting for her portions from Karan Johar's ensemble cast film, Kalank. She shared a scenic black-and-white photo of hers with Varun Dhawan and captioned: "& it's a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can’t can't can't wait for you guys to see the stuff he's done with his character in the film [sic]."

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Kalank also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.

This will be her fourth film with Varun. The two have previously worked in films such as Student Of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Kalank is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Alia will next be seen in the upcoming film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh. Also featuring actor Kalki Koechlin, Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy is a film about Indian street rappers and their struggles. Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14.

